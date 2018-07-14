Dana White and Jimmy Smith Preview UFC Fight Night Boise

(Courtesy of UFC)
UFC president Dana White and color commentator Jimmy Smith preview the heavyweight main event between former champ and No. 8 ranked Junior Dos Santos and newcomer Blagoy Ivanov ahead of UFC Boise this Saturday, July 14 on FS1.
Tune-in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night 133: dos Santos vs. Ivanov live results from Boise, Idaho, on Saturday, July 14. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.