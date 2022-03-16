Dana White and Jake Paul quarrel over potential Conor McGregor fight

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 16, 2022
YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul and UFC president Dana White have taken shots at each other over many topics ranging from fighter pay, performance enhancing drug use, recreational drug use, among other things. On Tuesday, their beef centered around a potential fight between Paul and former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

White appeared on Jake’s brother, Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive and was asked about a potential UFC match between Jake and McGregor.

“Well, he shouldn’t even be fighting Conor McGregor,” White said. “These guys [the Pauls] are f*cking huge. [Logan] is huge, his brother [Jake] is huge. What’s your brother, 6-foot-1, 210 [pounds]? Conor McGregor is 145, 155 pounds. … There’s weight classes for a reason.”

White asked Logan if he thought Jake could make 170 pounds, and Paul answered, “I don’t think so.”

“It’s a stretch for Conor to fight at 170. He fought Nate [Diaz] at 70, that isn’t his f*cking weight class, not even close,” White said.

Shortly after White’s appearance in Impaulsive, Jake Paul responded to White’s comments via social media.

“Dana White is begging for Diaz and Conor to fight for a third time…they have fought at 170 pounds in both their fights. I will fight Conor at 175 pounds, no problem. Stop making excuses pu**ies,” Paul wrote.

Kevin Holland helped subdue a gunman in a crowded restaurant

The talk of Paul and McGregor fighting in the UFC arose after Paul criticized footage recently released by McGregor of himself hitting pads. After seeing the footage, Paul claimed that he’d beat McGregor in boxing or MMA.

