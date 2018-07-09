Dana White and Daniel Cormier Discuss: Who is the UFC GOAT?

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 9, 2018
Daniel Cormier made history at UFC 226, defeating Stipe Miocic to become the first fighter to hold the light heavyweight and heavyweight UFC titles at the same time. But where does that put him when it comes to talk about who is the greatest UFC fighter of all time?

Dana White has his opinion, making a strong case for Cormier, despite the shadow of Jon Jones that looms. Cormier, himself, also makes a strong case, but also gives nods to the likes of Georges St-Pierre and Demetrious Johnson.

So who is the UFC GOAT?

               

