Dana White after UFC 248 epic fight: ‘Our fans are incredible’

Going into UFC 248, there was some semblance of the world beginning to turn topsy-turvy, especially with all of the changes for a fighter like Zhang Weili, who had to travel through various countries from China to fight in Las Vegas.

UFC president Dana White, however, praised fans that turned out in droves to watch the fight, despite health concerns around the globe.

Things have definitely shifted a lot, especially in the United States, since White’s UFC 248 post-fight press conference on Saturday, March 7, as the UFC has had to postpone at least three events and closed its offices in Las Vegas, at least temporarily.

White praised the Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk bout, but couldn’t say enough good things about UFC fans.

UFC 248: Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk Recap

