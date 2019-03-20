Dana White addresses what’s next for Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier

(Courtesy of UFC)

All signs were pointing to Conor McGregor returning opposite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. But then again, all signs were initially pointing to UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier fighting Brock Lesnar and then retiring on his 40th birthday.

Neither of those things is happening.

So what is next for McGregor and Cormier? UFC president Dana White recently sat down with Megan Olivi and addressed what’s next for two of the mixed martial arts world’s biggest stars.