Dana White addresses welterweight title picture and Tony Ferguson’s current status

March 24, 2019
March 24, 2019

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC president Dana White spoke at length about Saturday night’s fights in Nashville and what Anthony Pettis’ injection into the 170-pound division means for the UFC welterweight title picture. He also addressed that status of several key fighters, including lightweight contender Tony Ferguson and former dual-division champion Conor McGregor.

TRENDING > UFC Nashville Highlights: Anthony Pettis ends the show with superman punch

