Dana White addresses third stint on UFC Fight Island, Khabib, and President Donald Trump

UFC president Dana White is embarking on his company’s third stint on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. This time, however, there are several big changes to the landscape.

The fights are moving from the Flash Forum to Etihad Arena, where a limited amount of fans will be allowed into the venue. White hasn’t wanted to hold events with partial crowds, but explained why he was on board for it to happen in Abu Dhabi.

This trip to Abu Dhabi also includes the return of Conor McGregor, who fought once in 2020 and then retired. McGregor will square off with Dustin Poirier in a UFC 257 headlining rematch.

Listen in as White spoke with MMA Junkie about Fight Island and what’s ahead for Abu Dhabi, Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and more.

(Video courtesy of MMA Junkie)

