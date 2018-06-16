Dana White Addresses Putting Snoop Dogg and Urijah Faber Out of a Job

Following the season two premiere of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, Dana White commented on why Snoop Dogg wasn’t back doing commentary for the series and the misfortune inflicted on Urijah Faber.

Snoop Dogg joined the broadcast team last year with an alternate stream that ran on UFC Fight Pass where he did commentary for five fights each week with Faber (sort of) providing play-by-play.

The ‘Snoopcast’ was popular and polarizing at the same time as the hip-hop superstar was often times hilarious yet somewhat controversial with the statements he made about the fighters. Either way, Snoop Dogg will not be returning for another season of the ‘Snoopcast’.

As far as the remainder of the broadcast team, recently retired former middleweight champion Michael Bisping and lightweight contender Paul Felder will alternate duties during the season with Brendan Fitzgerald or Dan Helie providing play-by-play.