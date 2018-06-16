HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor after June 14 Court Date

featuredConor McGregor Remorseful Following Court Appearance, Sets Date for Next Hearing

Conor McGregor appearing in a New York court

featuredTrial Attorney Explains What to Expect in Conor McGregor Court Case

Robert Whittaker UFC 213

featuredRobert Whittaker Takes a Controversial Nod Over Yoel Romero in Epically Brutal Battle (UFC 225 Results)

Colby Covington weigh-in

featuredColby Covington Wins Interim Title, Turns Attention to Tyron Woodley (UFC 225 Results)

Dana White Addresses Putting Snoop Dogg and Urijah Faber Out of a Job

June 16, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Following the season two premiere of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, Dana White commented on why Snoop Dogg wasn’t back doing commentary for the series and the misfortune inflicted on Urijah Faber.

TRENDING > Greg Hardy on His First Professional Win and His Future

Snoop Dogg joined the broadcast team last year with an alternate stream that ran on UFC Fight Pass where he did commentary for five fights each week with Faber (sort of) providing play-by-play.

The ‘Snoopcast’ was popular and polarizing at the same time as the hip-hop superstar was often times hilarious yet somewhat controversial with the statements he made about the fighters. Either way, Snoop Dogg will not be returning for another season of the ‘Snoopcast’.

As far as the remainder of the broadcast team, recently retired former middleweight champion Michael Bisping and lightweight contender Paul Felder will alternate duties during the season with Brendan Fitzgerald or Dan Helie providing play-by-play.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA