Dana White addresses pandemic: ‘The worst is yet to come’

UFC president Dana White talks about the struggles of running the UFC during the pandemic and he opens up on his thoughts that the “worst is still yet to come” at the UFC 250 press conference. The fight promotion was the first sports organization to return during the pandemic and has been hosting events without fans in attendance.

