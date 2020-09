Dana White addresses Nick Diaz return, announces UFC Fight Island 2

UFC president Dana White announces the UFC’s return to Abu Dhabi for Fight Island 2, addresses speculation that Nick Diaz is ready to make his UFC return, and the re-emergence of The Ultimate Fighter in his post-event comments at Dana White’s Contender Series on Sept. 8, 2020.

TRENDING > Nick Diaz reportedly set for early 2021 UFC return

