Dana White Addresses Greg Hardy’s Past Following Tuesday Night Contender Series Win

June 14, 2018
Former NFL player Greg Harder has a past cloaked in controversy, but he is starting over in mixed martial arts, winning his professional debut at the season two premiere of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

Following Hardy’s victory over fellow NFL veteran Austen Lane, Dana White addressed Hardy’s past and what convinced him to give Hardy a shot on his show.

               

