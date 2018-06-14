Dana White Addresses Greg Hardy’s Past Following Tuesday Night Contender Series Win

&amp;amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;amp;gt;﻿&amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;gt;

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Former NFL player Greg Harder has a past cloaked in controversy, but he is starting over in mixed martial arts, winning his professional debut at the season two premiere of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

TRENDING > Controversial Ex-NFL Player Greg Hardy Earns UFC Contract with Vicious First Round KO

Following Hardy’s victory over fellow NFL veteran Austen Lane, Dana White addressed Hardy’s past and what convinced him to give Hardy a shot on his show.