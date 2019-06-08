Dana White addresses Frankie Edgar’s title shot, BJ Penn and retirement, and all things UFC (video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 8, 2019
(Video courtesy of TSN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Ahead of Saturday night’s UFC 238 in Chicago, company president Dana White spoke with TSN about Elias Theodorou’s recent release, why Frankie Edgar was chosen over Alexander Vokanovski to face Max Holloway, his thoughts on whether or not BJ Penn should retire, and other burning topics around the UFC.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, June 8, for full UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes live results from Chicago. Flyweight champion Henry Cejudo squares off with Marlon Moraes for the vacant UFC bantamweight belt, while Valentina Shevchenko puts her flyweight title on the line for the first time when she faces Jessica Eye. Also featured is a critical lightweight contenders bout between Tony Ferguson and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

