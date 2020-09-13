HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White addresses execution of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari

September 13, 2020
The Iranian government on Saturday executed champion Greco-Roman wrestler Navid Afkari for what it claimed were crimes against the government and for allegedly stabbing and killing a security guard.

Afkari’s family and defense team insisted that he was forced under the means of torture to confess to the killing.

UFC president Dana White called on U.S. President Donald Trump to try and stop the execution. Despite White and Trump’s pleas to the Iranian government, Afkari was still put to death.

Following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 10, White addressed Afkari’s execution and commended him for fighting for what he believed in.

Bobby Green upset about Iranian wrestler’s execution: ‘Somebody lost their life today’

