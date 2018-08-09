Dana White Addresses Conor McGregor’s UFC Ownership Demands

There was a time when Conor McGregor wanted an equity stake in the UFC before he would step into the Octagon again. Well, McGregor has inked a deal to challenge undefeated, undisputed UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 229 main event on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas.

So, what about that ownership stake?

UFC president Dana White, in addressing the media following the final second season episode of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, said that, while McGregor might as well be part owner of the UFC, he is not.

“He is not a part owner,” White said, laughing. “He might as well be though, he’s making so much f—ing money.”