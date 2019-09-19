HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White addresses Conor McGregor's request for UFC return in Dublin in December

September 19, 2019
Conor McGregor has recently teased wanting to fight both in Moscow and Dublin, but neither is going to happen in 2019. 

McGregor’s most recent tease of a fight was a simple, cryptic tweet, “Dublin, December 14.”

The only issue with that, the UFC already has an event planned for Dec. 14, and it’s not going to be in Dublin. UFC 245 is slated for that date, but is scheduled for Las Vegas.

UFC president Dana White addressed McGregor’s Octagon return Thursday during and fan Q&A on Twitter, shooting down a fight in Dublin, but not ruling out McGregor’s return.

“I’m sure you saw his tweet. Conor wants to fight Dec. 14 in Dublin, but we have a fight in Vegas. So if he doesn’t fight on that (UFC 245) card, he’ll fight early next year.”

McGregor fighting in the UFC has proven to be a rare occurrence over the past few years. He’s fought once in nearly three years. So even White’s words saying he’ll be back by early 2020 don’t carry much weight until a fight is announced.

