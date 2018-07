Dana White Addresses Conor McGregor, Max Holloway, and Previews UFC on FOX 30

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC president Dana White met with members of the media following the UFC on FOX 30 Ceremonial Weigh-in on Friday in Calgary, where he not only addressed this weekend’s fights, but also talked about Conor McGregor and gave an update on featherweight champion Max Holloway’s health.

