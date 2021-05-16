HOT OFF THE WIRE

Dana White addresses an array of topics at UFC 262 post-fight press conference

May 16, 2021
UFC president Dana White fielded questions from the media during the UFC 262 Post-fight Press Conference on Saturday addressing an array of hot topics.

White discussed Jon Jones status, not allowing George St-Pierre to box Oscar De La Hoya, Charles Oliveira‘s performance and addressed Tony Ferguson’s future, among other things.

UFC 262 took place at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas in front more than 16,000 spectators setting the record for the venue in gate receipts. In the main event, Charles Oliveira captured the vacant lightweight title by stopping Michael Chandler early in the second round.

