Dana White on 7-year UFC contract extension: ‘I can’t see a day where I’ve had enough’

It was recently reported that UFC president Dana White had signed a new 10-year contract extension. During a scrum with reporters, including MMAWeekly.com, at the recent launch of the UFC Apex facility, he clarified those reports, saying he had actually signed a seven-year extension.

White had originally inked a five-year deal with WME-IMG after the company purchased the UFC for more than $4 billion. But now, White has inked a seven-year extension to continue running the company that he’s been at the helm of for the better part of two decades.

