Dan Ige: “I Wanna be a Champion so bad” | UFC Vegas 29 Media Day

Dan Ige headlines Saturday’s UFC Vegas 29 event against no. 4 ranked featherweight “The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung. On Wednesday, Ige fielded questions from the press during the UFC Vegas 29 Media Day. Hear what Ige had to say about his bout with Jung as well as his aspirations of becoming UFC champion.

