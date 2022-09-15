Dan Hooker roasts ‘little rat’ Colby Covington

According to Dan Hooker, Colby Covington trains in private whenever he’s in Las Vegas … for his own safety.

“He’s a f*cking idiot,” Hooker told Fox Sports Australia. “They f*cking hide him. Like, the UFC hide the sh*t out of him. They need to. They would slap the sh*t out of him. He can’t even train at the PI, so they like chuck him across the road.”

Hooker means the UFC APEX gym, which was built as an expansion to the UFC PI and is used for The Ultimate Fighter filming.

“He comes in at night in the Apex and goes in the back door to the Apex. He’s a little rat, bro. That’s p*ssy sh*t. He doesn’t stay in the host hotel. He actually goes out of his way to just avoid people. It’s the weirdest thing,” he continued.

Covington was already (allegedly) assaulted by a former friend and teammate, Jorge Masvidal. The assault came shortly after Covington defeated Masvidal. The whole thing took place in Miami where Masvidal supposedly sucker punched Covington. According to police reports, Covington’s tooth and watch were broken in the attack.

The case has yet to go to trial.

