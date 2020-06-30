Dan Hooker posts heartbreaking photo of quarantine in New Zealand; Dustin Poirier responds

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 30, 2020
Dan Hooker fought a tough fight at UFC on ESPN 12 in Las Vegas, but has already returned to New Zealand. He hasn’t, however, been allowed to return to his family.

Hooker lost to Dustin Poirier via a unanimous decision on Saturday, but netted a $50,000 bonus for their bout garnering Fight of the Night honors. 

Upon returning to New Zealand, Hooker was able to see his daughter, albeit at a distance. He is required two quarantine in a hotel for two weeks per New Zealand’s COVID-19 related travel restrictions.

Hooker posted the following photo, which is a bit heartbreaking, with the caption, “So close and yet so far! #familyovereverything”

It didn’t take long for his most recent opponent to respond. Poirier wrote, “Sorry you are going through this, man. Stay strong brother.”

