Dan Hooker claims Islam Makhachev is a ‘cheating dog’ for alleged IV use

Dan Hooker is making some big accusations about UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. According to Hooker, Makhachev used an IV leading up to his fight with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. A fight that would go to the judges in favor of Makhachev, despite many people thinking it was a win for Volkanovski.

“Dumb c*** thinks he can fly to Australia hire a nurse to give him an I.V and we won’t find out. Cheating dog,” he tweeted late Sunday night.

Dumb cunt thinks he can fly to Australia hire a nurse to give him an I.V and we won’t find out. Cheating dog. — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) February 13, 2023

“He doesn’t cheat, he doesn’t win,” he said. “Prove me wrong. Bet cha can’t,” he tweeted.

He also tweeted a screenshot of the potential punishment for IV use.

USADA doing fuck all. pic.twitter.com/ilJplHsh9h — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) February 13, 2023

“Islam is a cheat,” he quote tweeted when someone asked who he was referring to.

IV use has been banned for some time due to the way that PEDs can be used in them. Prior to IVs being banned fighters would use them to quickly rehydrate after weight cuts. Makhachev looked as though he had a rough cut, coming up to the scale later in the weigh-in window and needing to use the box to weigh in naked.

For now, these are just accusations, and it should be noted that Hooker is a teammate of Volkanovski.