HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dan Hooker and Islam Makhachev

featuredDan Hooker claims Islam Makhachev is a ‘cheating dog’ for alleged IV use

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski UFC 284 decision

featuredAfter watching UFC 284 title fight, Alexander Volkanovski thinks that he won

UFC 284 Highlights video

featuredUFC 284 highlights video: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

Islam Makhachev UFC 284

featuredIslam Makhachev UFC 284 Octagon Interview: ‘I am the best fighter in the world’

Dan Hooker claims Islam Makhachev is a ‘cheating dog’ for alleged IV use

February 13, 2023
NoNo Comments

Dan Hooker is making some big accusations about UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. According to Hooker, Makhachev used an IV leading up to his fight with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. A fight that would go to the judges in favor of Makhachev, despite many people thinking it was a win for Volkanovski.

“Dumb c*** thinks he can fly to Australia hire a nurse to give him an I.V and we won’t find out. Cheating dog,” he tweeted late Sunday night.

“He doesn’t cheat, he doesn’t win,” he said. “Prove me wrong. Bet cha can’t,” he tweeted.

He also tweeted a screenshot of the potential punishment for IV use.

“Islam is a cheat,” he quote tweeted when someone asked who he was referring to.

IV use has been banned for some time due to the way that PEDs can be used in them. Prior to IVs being banned fighters would use them to quickly rehydrate after weight cuts. Makhachev looked as though he had a rough cut, coming up to the scale later in the weigh-in window and needing to use the box to weigh in naked.

For now, these are just accusations, and it should be noted that Hooker is a teammate of Volkanovski.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker