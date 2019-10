Dan Hooker calls out Dustin Poirier after UFC 243 win

Lightweight Dan Hooker picked up the biggest win of his career on Saturday by defeating Al Iaquinta in one-sided fashion in the UFC 243 co-main event. Following the win, Hooker called out former interim champion Dustin Poirier.

