Dan Hardy’s War Room breakdown: Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Leon Edwards (video)

(Courtesy of Full Reptile)

In the latest edition of UFC commentator Dan Hardy’s War Room, the former welterweight contender breaks down the UFC on ESPN 4 main event between former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos and streaking welterweight Leon Edwards.

Dos Anjos immediately shot into title contention when he moved up to the welterweight division on the strength of three consecutive victories over top contenders, including former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. He fell short in his battle with Colby Covington for the interim title. He followed that with a loss to current champion Kamaru Usman before the Nigerian became the champion.

Dos Anjos bounced back with a win over Kevin Lee and needs the victory over Edwards to keep his name near the top of the welterweight leaderboard.

Edwards, who also has a loss to Usman on his record, is in a much better position to earn a shot at redemption than Dos Anjos. Since losing to Usman in 2015, he has since won seven fights in succession, including victories over the likes of Gunnar Nelson and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

A win over Dos Anjos might be all that he needs to rocket into the upper echelon of the welterweight division and start his campaign for a title shot.

The UFC on ESPN 4 fight card also features several key heavyweight match-ups, including Aleksei Oleinik vs. Walt Harris, Greg Hardy vs. Juan Adams, and Andrei Arlovski vs. Ben Rothwell.

Tune in Saturday, July 20, for full UFC on ESPN 4: Dos Anjos vs. Edwards live results from San Antonio, Texas, on MMAWeekly.com. Former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos continues his quest for the UFC welterweight title, as he squares off with rising contender Leon Edwards in the UFC on ESPN 4 main event.