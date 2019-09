War Room: Dan Hardy breaks down Justin Gaethje vs. Cowboy Cerrone (UFC video preview)

(Courtesy of Full Reptile)

Former UFC welterweight challenger Dan Hardy steps into the War Room to break down this weekend’s UFC on ESPN+ 16 main event between lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. UFC on ESPN+ 16 takes place on Saturday, Sept. 14, in Vancouver.

