Dan Dubuque hoping long nights and impossible odds pay off in CES 56 championship bout

Coming off an undefeated 2018, featherweight Dan Dubuque was looking to keep his winning ways going in his first bout of 2019 when he faced Antonio Castillo Jr. at CES 55 in March.

While Dubuque feels like he could have had a better showing against Castillo, he’s nonetheless pleased to have picked up the unanimous decision victory and extend his winning streak to four in a row.

“I’m happy to happy to get the win, obviously, but I wasn’t completely happy with my performance,” Dubuque told MMAWeekly.com. “I played it a little too safe.

“I should have put my foot on the gas a few times and probably have gotten the finish. I would have been happy with a finish, even in the third round, but I got the win and that’s what’s more important.”

During his winning streak, Dubuque can’t point to one specific area of his game that’s standing out, but rather feels his overall skillset has shown equal importance during the last year and a half.

“It’s things coming together overall,” said Dubuque. “I think it’s just me maturing and things coming together. This is why I have this nice winning streak right now.

“I’m just in the gym every day. A lot of guys call me ‘Blue Collar’ because I’m just there day in, day out, working. I’m not one of those guys who was blessed with crazy speed or athleticism or anything like that, and I don’t pick up on things very quickly. I have to work at everything. All the hard work is starting to pay off.”

Dubuque (8-2) will look to keep his winning ways going when he faces titleholder Bruce Boyington (16-11) for the featherweight championship on the CES 56 main card on Friday in Hartford, Conn.

“Bruce is very tough,” Dubuque said. “He’s a veteran. He’s fought a lot of high level guys.

“I think stylistically we both have very good stand-up. I think my pace, my cardio, is pretty well known for being some of the best cardio around. His cardio is not as good as mine. Especially if it goes into the later rounds then it’s going to be a lot in my favor.”

For Dubuque he hopes a CES title win will help give him an opportunity to make it to the next level before 2019 is out.

“We’re hoping for a call up either into (Dana White’s) Contender Series or straight into the UFC,” said Dubuque. “Hopefully I can get a win here, we can get there this year, but other than that, if I don’t get the call for either I’ll keep looking for fights.”