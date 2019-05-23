Dakota Bush not waiting around for the UFC, targeting LFA belt

Normally when a fight doesn’t go as expected it can be a bad thing, but for lightweight up and comer Dakota Bush, his February bout with Jordin Hinman was a positive type of unexpected.

“It definitely didn’t go the way I expected,” Bush told MMAWeekly.com. “The game plan was to stand and trade with him and kind of pick him apart of the feet.

“He came out a little heavy pressure oriented and brought the fight to me right off the bat, and we got in a little wrestling exchange, and he gave me a good ride for a minute, but I ended up reversing him with the switch, got the hooks in and got the choke, and that’s all she wrote.”

Since turning pro four years ago, Bush feels like he’s starting to see his maturation as a fighter really come to bear fruit, especially in his most recent performances.

“I’d not say I’m really a veteran yet, but I’m getting really close,” said Bush. “I’m starting to be a little more developed fighter everywhere and am starting to see things and flow a little better. It’s really starting to come together.

“I still have a lot of growing to do, and that’s never going to stop, but I feel that 2019 is going to be a big year for me.”

On Friday in Branson, Missouri, Bush (6-1) will look to pick up his third straight win when he faces Jaleel Willis (9-2) in a lightweight main card bout at LFA 67.

“He’s going to be a tough opponent,” Bush said of Willis. “He’s explosive, he’s athletic, he’s a good wrestler and he offsets me pretty well. I think stylistically we’ll clash and it’s going to be a great fight.

“What I bring to the table is going to be better than what he brings, and if not, then it will be a battle of the heart when it comes down to it. I think I just have to fight smart, bring the fight to him and not let him get comfortable and get set up. (If I can do that) I think I can come away with a victory.”

Not one to make plans before something becomes absolute, Bush is going to focus on what he has to do to make it to the next level rather than waiting for it to come to him.

“If it happens, it happens, but I’m not going to get my hopes up or wish for that or wait for that,” said Bush. “Until then I’m going to keep moving forward.

“If the UFC doesn’t call after the fight, I’m fine with that because I’ll set my sights on that (LFA) belt, and if I get that belt I know they’ll definitely come knocking on the door soon.”