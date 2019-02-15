Dakota Bush Looking for ‘Big Finish’ Against Jordin Hinman at LFA 60

After a bit of a rocky start and a brief foray into other combat sports, lightweight Dakota Bush was able to rebound in his last bout of the year and get his MMA career back on track.

“I had my first fight in March in South Dakota with a guy named Bryce Logan, and lost by decision,” Bush told MMAWeekly.com. “It was a tough fight and it was his night.

“Then I had a couple of boxing matches over the course of the year. Then I fought again in September up in New Jersey and won that fight in the last 10 seconds with a rear naked choke to get back on track and in the win column.”

For Bush, his brief excursion into boxing was helpful, he’s not about to jump ship to that sport any time soon.

“I’ve trained a little stand-up for MMA, but never strictly boxing,” said Bush. “All in all it’s a different world. Those guys eat, sleep, and breathe boxing. It’s a different realm for us MMA fighters for us to step up and compete with high-level guys.

“But you learn a lot; just different movements, feints, combos that will work in MMA. It was fun and kept me busy, and that was the main thing.”

This Friday in Des Moines, Iowa, Bush (5-1) will look to pick up his second straight win when he faces Jordin Hinman (7-4) in a main card 155-pound bout at LFA 60.

“He’s a tough guy,” Bush said of Hinman. “He’s gritty and long for the weight class. You’ve definitely got to finish him and put him away or you’re going to have a rough fight for three rounds.

“Everything I do is an advantage to what he does. I’m a better wrestler. He may have an edge in Jiu-Jitsu, but my wrestling should shut it down. On the feet I think that my pressure and combinations are going to pick him apart. Hopefully I’ll get the big finish on him on the feet.”

Should Bush begin building a winning streak, he has a clear-cut goal for himself in 2019.

“I have the LFA belt in my sights,” said Bush. “I want to obtain that by the end of this year or the start of the next year. We do take it fight by fight because if I don’t win the next fight it doesn’t mean anything.”