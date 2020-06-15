HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cynthia Calvillo - UFC on ESPN 10 victory

featuredCynthia Calvillo, Andre Fili top UFC on ESPN 10 fighter salaries

Dana White UFC on ESPN 10 post-fight press conference

featuredDana White: UFC on ESPN 10 post-fight press conference video

Cynthia Calvillo UFC Glasgow weigh-in

featuredCynthia Calvillo decisions Jessica Eye in UFC on ESPN 10 main event

UFC Eye vs Calvillo live results

featuredUFC on ESPN 10: Eye vs. Calvillo Live Results

Cynthia Calvillo, Andre Fili top UFC on ESPN 10 fighter salaries

June 15, 2020
NoNo Comments

Cynthia Calvillo made her successful UFC flyweight debut on Saturday night, defeating the former No. 1 ranked 125-pound contender in the process.

Calvillo took a solid decision victory over Jessica Eye, who is just a year removed from her most recent title shot. Calvillo looks to have vaulted herself into contention for a shot at champion Valentina Shevchenko after she dominated her UFC on ESPN 10 main event against Eye.

In doing so, Calvillo also topped the UFC on ESPN 10 fighter salaries. She and Andre Fili tied for the top spot on the payroll, earning $110,000 each.

Fili got back on the winning track with a split decision in his bout with Charles Jourdain. He now hopes to start building some momentum in the stacked featherweight division.

The figures in the reported UFC on ESPN 10 fighter salaries represent the disclosed payroll submitted by the UFC to the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Any other discretionary bonuses, pay-per-view points, etc., are not disclosed to the regulatory body and are not included here.

UFC on ESPN 10: Eye vs. Calvillo took place on Saturday, June 13, at the Apex in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > Dana White: President Trump to hold rallies with crowds; will UFC open to crowds too?

UFC on ESPN 10: Eye vs. Calvillo Fighter Salaries

  • Cynthia Calvillo: $110,000 (includes $55,000 win bonus) def. Jessica Eye: $51,000
  • Marvin Vettori: $86,000 (includes $43,000 win bonus) def. Karl Roberson: $40,000
  • Charles Rosa: $68,000 (includes $34,000 win bonus) def. Kevin Aguilar: $25,000
  • Andre Fili: $110,000 (includes $55,000 win bonus) def. Charles Jourdain: $16,000
  • Jordan Espinosa: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Mark De La Rosa: $21,000
  • Mariya Agapova: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Hannah Cifers: $35,000
  • Merab Dvalishvili: $46,000 (includes $23,000 win bonus) def. Gustavo Lopez: $12,000
  • Julia Avila: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Gina Mazany: $16,000
  • Tyson Nam: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Zarrukh Adashev: $14,000
  • Christian Aguilera: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Anthony Ivy: $12,000

Cynthia Calvillo accuses Jessica Eye of cheating at UFC on ESPN 10

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA