Cynthia Calvillo, Andre Fili top UFC on ESPN 10 fighter salaries

Cynthia Calvillo made her successful UFC flyweight debut on Saturday night, defeating the former No. 1 ranked 125-pound contender in the process.

Calvillo took a solid decision victory over Jessica Eye, who is just a year removed from her most recent title shot. Calvillo looks to have vaulted herself into contention for a shot at champion Valentina Shevchenko after she dominated her UFC on ESPN 10 main event against Eye.

In doing so, Calvillo also topped the UFC on ESPN 10 fighter salaries. She and Andre Fili tied for the top spot on the payroll, earning $110,000 each.

Fili got back on the winning track with a split decision in his bout with Charles Jourdain. He now hopes to start building some momentum in the stacked featherweight division.

The figures in the reported UFC on ESPN 10 fighter salaries represent the disclosed payroll submitted by the UFC to the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Any other discretionary bonuses, pay-per-view points, etc., are not disclosed to the regulatory body and are not included here.

UFC on ESPN 10: Eye vs. Calvillo took place on Saturday, June 13, at the Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC on ESPN 10: Eye vs. Calvillo Fighter Salaries

Cynthia Calvillo: $110,000 (includes $55,000 win bonus) def. Jessica Eye: $51,000

Marvin Vettori: $86,000 (includes $43,000 win bonus) def. Karl Roberson: $40,000

Charles Rosa: $68,000 (includes $34,000 win bonus) def. Kevin Aguilar: $25,000

Andre Fili: $110,000 (includes $55,000 win bonus) def. Charles Jourdain: $16,000

Jordan Espinosa: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Mark De La Rosa: $21,000

Mariya Agapova: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Hannah Cifers: $35,000

Merab Dvalishvili: $46,000 (includes $23,000 win bonus) def. Gustavo Lopez: $12,000

Julia Avila: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Gina Mazany: $16,000

Tyson Nam: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Zarrukh Adashev: $14,000

Christian Aguilera: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Anthony Ivy: $12,000

