Cynthia Calvillo accuses Jessica Eye of cheating (UFC on ESPN 10 post-fight video)

Cynthia Calvillo moved from strawweight up to the UFC flyweight division on Saturday with an impressive victory over No. 1 ranked contender Jessica Eye in the UFC on ESPN 10 main event in Las Vegas.

Having had trouble making weight on a few occasions at 115 pounds, Calvillo finally made the move to the 125-pound division, finding instant success. Calvillo earned a unanimous nod from the judges with scores of 49-46, 49-46, 48-47.

The victory made her an instant contender to Valentina Shevcehnko’s flyweight championship.

Following UFC on ESPN 10, Calvillo talked about the fight and how she believes that Eye cheated, even though she missed weight.

Jessica Eye Misses Weight ‘I’m done. I don’t think I can stand.’

