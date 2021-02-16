Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis UFC Vegas 19 War Room Preview

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 16, 2021
No Comments

The top end of the UFC’s heavyweight division is getting crowded. Current champion Stipe Miocic is set to face Francis Ngannou in the coming months, Jon Jones is already jumping to queue to fight the winner, and this weekend’s fight card features No. 2 ranked Curtis Blaydes vs. No. 4 ranked Derrick Lewis.

That’s not to mention No. 5 ranked Alexander Volkov’s recent win over Alistair Overeem, and No. 3 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik expected to face No. 7 ranked Cyril Gane later this month.

With Blaydes vs. Lewis headlining this weekend’s UFC Vegas 19, Dan Hardy stepped into the War Room to break down the fight and discuss the heavyweight division.

