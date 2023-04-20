Watch Curtis Blaydes drop Chris Daukaus 👊 Fight Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 20, 2023
Curtis Blaydes heads in UFC Vegas 71 with incredible knockout power and enormous potential. He showed his power in this blistering finish of Chris Daukaus.

On Saturday night, Blaydes steps into the UFC Vegas 71 main event opposite Sergei Pavlovich. This showdown will help shape the future for the UFC heavyweight championship currently held by pound-for-pound kingpin Jon Jones.

Blaydes has long been knocking on the door of a title shot, but keeps getting it slammed in his face. First, Francis Ngannou put the brakes on and then it was Derrick Lewis. Currently riding a three-fight winning streak, Blaydes could put himself to the front of the pack with an impressive win over Pavlovich.

But before Blaydes vs. Pavlovich at UFC Vegas 71 on Saturday, watch as Blaydes dropped the hammer on Chris Daukaus.

Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus Free Fight

(Video courtesy of UFC)

UFC Vegas 71: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes Fight Card

Saturday, April 22, 2023
UFC Apex
Las Vengas, Nevada

UFC Vegas 71 Main Card

  • Main Event – Heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes
  • Bantamweight: Song Yadong vs. Ricky SimónMOVED
  • Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Bruno Silva
  • Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon
  • Women’s Strawweight: Iasmin Lucindo vs. Brogan Walker-Sanchez
  • Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells vs. Matthew Semelsberger

UFC Vegas 71 Preliminary Card

  • Lightweight: Ricky Glenn vs. Christos Giagos
  • Bantamweight: Rani Yahya vs. Montel Jackson
  • Women’s Featherweight: Karol Rosa vs. Norma Dumont
  • Heavyweight: Mohammad Usman vs. Junior Tafa
  • Featherweight: Francis Marshall vs. William Gomis
  • Women’s Flyweight: Priscila Cachoeira vs. Karine Silva
  • Bantamweight: Brady Hiestand vs. Danaa Batgerel

