Curtis Blaydes: UFC Nashville Octagon Interview

(Courtesy of UFC)

Curtis Blaydes talks with Daniel Cormier inside of the Octagon after his dominant victory over Justin Willis at Fight Night Nashville. With the win, Blaydes solidified his ranking and stated who he’d like to face next.

