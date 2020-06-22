Curtis Blaydes: ‘I’m a heel… I like to make you mad’

Curtis Blaydes may be at odds with UFC president Dana White over his standing in the heavyweight division, but the promotion’s No. 3 ranked heavyweight seems to be coming to grips with what he believes his role is in the division.
“I’m a heel. You don’t like what I do. I like to make you mad. I like to win.”
Hear everything Curtis Blaydes had to say after his victory over Alexander Volkov at the post-fight UFC on ESPN 11 press conference.
Dana White: “Curtis Blaydes has the wrong attitude…. You look stupid.”
