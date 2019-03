Curtis Blaydes: ‘I expect to be fighting for the belt this year’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Go behind the scenes with Curtis Blaydes in the most recent installment of ‘Training Day.’ Blaydes faces Justin Willis in the UFC Nashville co-main event on Saturday.

Tune in Saturday, March 23, for full UFC on ESPN+ 6: Thompson vs. Pettis live results on MMAWeekly.com. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.