Curtis Blaydes Expected to Rematch Francis Ngannou in UFC China Main Event

Curtis Blaydes will look to extend his win streak and avenge the only loss of his UFC career when he meets Francis Ngannou in the main event at UFC Fight Night in Beijing, China on Nov. 24.

Sources close to the fight confirmed the matchup on Thursday with verbal agreements in place from the athletes. Bout agreements have not been signed and the UFC has not made the fight official yet. ESPN first reported the potential showdown.

Blaydes has gone undefeated in his past six fights with the only blemish on his UFC resume coming to Ngannou in his Octagon debut.

Meanwhile, Ngannou will attempt to get back on track after suffering two losses in a row to former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic as well as a lackluster outing against Derrick Lewis in his most recent fight.

Blaydes vs. Ngannou 2 is expected to headline the UFC’s return to China with more fights being announced in the coming weeks.