HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredMMA Top 10 Rankings Update, August 16: Daniel Cormier Sits Atop 3 Rankings

Anderson Silva vs Georges St-Pierre - smiling

featuredAnderson Silva ‘Absolutely’ Interested in Fighting Georges St-Pierre

Stipe Miocic UFC 226 Post-Fight

featuredDana White Committed to Brock Lesnar, Not Stipe Miocic, Getting Next Title Shot

Colby Covington

featuredColby Covington Welcomes Fights Against Georges St-Pierre or Nick Diaz

Curtis Blaydes Expected to Rematch Francis Ngannou in UFC China Main Event

August 16, 2018
NoNo Comments

Curtis Blaydes will look to extend his win streak and avenge the only loss of his UFC career when he meets Francis Ngannou in the main event at UFC Fight Night in Beijing, China on Nov. 24.

Sources close to the fight confirmed the matchup on Thursday with verbal agreements in place from the athletes. Bout agreements have not been signed and the UFC has not made the fight official yet. ESPN first reported the potential showdown.

Blaydes has gone undefeated in his past six fights with the only blemish on his UFC resume coming to Ngannou in his Octagon debut.

Meanwhile, Ngannou will attempt to get back on track after suffering two losses in a row to former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic as well as a lackluster outing against Derrick Lewis in his most recent fight.

Blaydes vs. Ngannou 2 is expected to headline the UFC’s return to China with more fights being announced in the coming weeks.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA