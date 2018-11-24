Curtis Blaydes Comments on 45-Second TKO Loss to Francis Ngannou

HOT OFF THE WIRE

November 24, 2018
NoNo Comments

Curtis Blaydes was riding high heading into his UFC Fight Night 141 main event rematch with Francis Ngannou on Saturday in Beijing, China, but things didn’t exactly go his way when they stepped into the Octagon.

Blaydes immediately tried to employ a strategy of taking Ngannou to the canvas, but almost as soon as he got started the fight was over. As Blaydes was moving forward, Ngannou clipped him on the temple with an overhand right that put Blaydes on the floor.

Ngannou pounced, earning a 45-second stoppage in the opening frame.

Blaydes initially protested the referee’s stoppage, but made no excuses a short time later when he posted on social media, “Took one on the chin tonight, I will be back with the same confidence.”

Blaydes is now 10-2, 1NC, with both of his losses courtesy of Ngannou.

