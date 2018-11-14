Curtis Blaydes Believes Francis Ngannou is in a Dark, Dark Place

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 14, 2018
Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou meet in a heavyweight rematch to top off the UFC Fight Night 141 card on Nov. 25 in Beijing, China.

They first met a little more than two years ago when both were riding high on impressive winning streaks. Ngannou, however, ended Blaydes’ undefeated record when the ringside doctor stopped the fight after the second round.

So what’s different now? Blaydes hasn’t lost a fight since and his confidence is riding as high as it has ever been. Ngannou, however, has lost his last two fights, and looked horrendous against Derrick Lewis at UFC 226. Blaydes believes Ngannou is probably in a “dark, dark place” heading into their rematch.

