Cub Swanson Open to Fighting Jose Aldo, but Nothing is Signed

December 3, 2018
While a rematch between Jose Aldo and Cub Swanson sounds like a solid match-up, it is not one that has been signed yet, according to Swanson.

Though there are reports floating about that Aldo vs. Swanson 2 is set to take place at UFC 233 on Jan. 26, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif., Swanson on Monday denied those reports.

“I love this fight, but unfortunately somebody spoke too soon,” Swanson wrote on Twitter. “I am not fighting on 233, but I am willing to do it February 17th on ESPN 1.”

The first Fight Night card on ESPN proper is set to take place on Feb. 17 in Phoenix, which is close to Palm Springs, Calif., where Swanson was born and lives.

Aldo and Swanson first met at WEC 41 in June 2009. Aldo (27-4) knocked Swanson out with a flying knee in just 8 seconds. He then went on to win the WEC featherweight championship in his next bout. Aldo held onto that belt until it morphed into the UFC championship and defended that several times until he lost to Conor McGregor in December 2015.

Swanson (25-10) never won the WEC or UFC belt, but has remained near the top of the division for the past decade. 

Though Swanson has lost his past three fights, he is still a fan favorite. Aldo is 1-2 in his past three bouts, so a match-up would be a good barometer for what direction the two veterans’ careers will take in their twilight years.

               

