Cub Swanson mourns sudden death of his manager

UFC fighter Cub Swanson has stepped into the cage for 38 professional fights. His longtime manager, Kami Safdari, was there every time. Unfortunately, he won’t be there the next time Swanson steps into the Octagon.
Safdari, according to Swanson, passed away suddenly from a heart attack three days before Christmas.
Even through Swanson’s four-fight losing skid, Safdari was there. Fortunately, he was also there to see Swanson emerge from that skid to see him win his last two fights, including a knockout of Daniel Pineda at UFC 256 earlier this month.
According to Swanson, Safdari was a full-time doctor who managed his career simply because “he loved it.”
Swanson issued a heartfelt statement about his manager – his friend – thanking him and committing to being there for Safdari’s 11-month-old son, Tyson.