Cub Swanson mourns sudden death of his manager

UFC fighter Cub Swanson has stepped into the cage for 38 professional fights. His longtime manager, Kami Safdari, was there every time. Unfortunately, he won’t be there the next time Swanson steps into the Octagon.

Safdari, according to Swanson, passed away suddenly from a heart attack three days before Christmas.

Even through Swanson’s four-fight losing skid, Safdari was there. Fortunately, he was also there to see Swanson emerge from that skid to see him win his last two fights, including a knockout of Daniel Pineda at UFC 256 earlier this month.

According to Swanson, Safdari was a full-time doctor who managed his career simply because “he loved it.”

Swanson issued a heartfelt statement about his manager – his friend – thanking him and committing to being there for Safdari’s 11-month-old son, Tyson.

“Just a reminder to hug your loved ones, because you really never know. It’s with a heavy heart I announce that my manager of 18 years has passed away. He suffered a heart attack on Tuesday evening. He was not only my manager. He was a mentor, a father figure, an older brother, a best friend, a business partner, the godfather to my children, the only person to be with me at all 38 of my professional fights, all of my surgeries, and the best man at my wedding. He used to get criticized for being overprotective of Me, like a father would. He often challenged my decisions, which lead me to think twice and resulted in me being very calculated. Many people in the MMA world wouldn’t know this but he was a full time doctor and managed my career just because he loved it. He not only looked after Me when I was sick but all of my close friends & family too. I honestly could go on an on but I won’t. I’m so grateful to have had you in my life Kami Safdari 🙏🏽 Rest In Peace my friend and I promise to always be there for your 11 month old son Tyson like you always have been for me ❤️”

