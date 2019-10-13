HOT OFF THE WIRE
Joanna Jedrzejczyk punches Michelle Waterson at UFC on ESPN+ 19

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 19 results: Joanna Jedrzejczyk puts on master class, ‘bow down’

UFC on ESPN+ 19 Joanna vs Waterson live results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 19 Live Results: Joanna vs. Waterson

Ali Abdelaziz - Dominance MMA

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones management involved in ‘physical altercation’ at PFL

UFC on ESPN+ 19 weigh-in face-offs

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 19 face-offs: Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson butt heads

Cub Swanson and Kron Gracie take Fight of the Night honors at UFC on ESPN+ 19

October 13, 2019
NoNo Comments

Cub Swanson was walking a thin line heading into UFC on ESPN+ 19 on Saturday in Tampa, Fla, but he exited the cage walking on a cloud.

Entering his fight with previously undefeated Kron Gracie on the only four-fight skid of his career, Swanson turned a corner in Tampa, putting on a masterful performance to defeat the famed prospect.

Swanson used his superior stand-up game to avoid Gracie’s takedowns and grappling prowess, picking him apart over the course of their three-round co-main event. Gracie never backed down, taking everything that Swanson fed him, and continuing to fire back with everything he had until the final horn.

Swanson got back on the winning track, but he and Gracie each earned a $50,000 bonus for their UFC on ESPN+ 19 Fight of the Night effort.

Niko Price and Marlon Vera earned the Performance of the Night honors.

After taking James Vick down, but accidentally pulling him to top position, Price found a moment to correct his mistake, knocking Vick out with an up-kick from his back. Vick was unconscious for several moments following the finish, but eventually walked off under his own power.

Vera earned his bonus with a TKO stoppage of Andre Ewell in a flurry of elbows and punches.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones management involved in ‘physical altercation’ at PFL

UFC on ESPN+ 19 Performance Bonuses

  • Fight of the Night: Cub Swanson vs. Kron Gracie
  • Performance of the Night: Niko Price
  • Performance of the Night: Marlon Vera

UFC on ESPN+ 19 Gate and Attendance

  • Gate: $897,805.00
  • Attendance: 10,597

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA