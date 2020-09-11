Cristian Torres: ‘I’m going to win. That’s it’ at LFA 91

Coming into 2020, middleweight Cristhian Torres was looking to capitalize on the momentum he built upon picking up a first round TKO of Askar Mozharov at Titan FC 58 last December when novel coronavirus put a halt to those plans.

While Torres was not able to get a bout because of the coronavirus lockdown, he was nonetheless able to stay busy, training with the utmost precaution throughout the year.

“In the gym, all the guys in the gym go and do coronavirus test and everybody was clean so were still training,” Torres told MMAWeekly.com. “We took care. We do a lot of healthy stuff. Before training everybody take coronavirus test, every getting their temperature (checked), everything was getting clean every single day after training. We do well.

“We still training because MMA never stops. We are always training and always staying ready for every opportunity that comes to us.”

Because he never took an extended period of time off from the gym this year, Torres believes his game has grown substantially in 2020.

“I feel more confident,” said Torres. “I feel more mature in my fight style and fight game. I feel more complete.

“I always want to be the best in every situation in MMA because in this sport is constant moving and evolution. Every day I learn something new. I feel my skill and my style and all my fight game is so much sharper and complete now.”

This Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Torres (15-10) will look to pick up his second straight win when he faces Chidi Njokuani (18-7) in the 185-pound main event of LFA 91.

“I know that Chidi has good striking but he’s never fought a fighter like me,” Torres said. “I’m going to pressure him, make it difficult for him, and win the fight. That’s it.”

Having had to wait nine months to get back into the cage for a fight, Torres is eager to keep things rolling throughout the last quarter of 2020.

“This fight I’m going to win and then if the commission would let me fight next week I’d be ready,” said Torres. “I training all my day, all my life, and this am what we do. I’m ready for the opportunity. I’m working hard for it. I’m ready for anyone; everyone.”