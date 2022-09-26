Cris Cyborg wins professional boxing debut in Brazil

For the first time in her storied combat sports career, Cris Cyborg made her walk to the boxing ring on Sunday in Curitiba, Brazil.

Cyborg is without question the most decorated female mixed martial artist. She’s the current Bellator women’s featherweight champion, the former UFC women’s featherweight champion, the former Strikeforce women’s featherweight champion; she’s also held the title in Invicta FC.

She faced boxer Simone Silva (17-21) in the co-main event of Fight Music Show 2 at at Arena da Baixada. Cyborg impressed in her debut, winning by a convincing unanimous decision. After eight rounds of fighting, Cyborg was announced as the winner but the scorecards were not read. Most media outlets scored Cyborg winning all eight rounds.

As expected, Cyborg came out aggressive in the early going mirroring her MMA fighting approach. Silva answered with counter punches but once Cyborg settled in, she began to take over the fight. She pressed forward and unloaded punches with Silva against the ropes.

Late in the match, Silva picked up the pace and took the fight to Cyborg, but Cyborg continued to connect with the clean right hands. The final two rounds were action-packed, but Cyborg was clearly the winner.

(Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

Bikini wearing Mackenzie Dern hoses herself off in Instagram video