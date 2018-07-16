Cris Cyborg Willing to Fight Amanda Nunes in December, but It Could Be Her Last UFC Bout

UFC featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Santos says she has tried over and over to make a superfight with bantamweight titleholder Amanda Nunes happen, but she’s tiring of it being drug out for nearly a year.

Cyborg said she had recently agreed to fight Nunes at UFC 228 on Sept. 8 in Dallas, but when the bout agreement arrived on her doorstep, it was for UFC 232 on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas. Nunes corroborated this by posting a photo on social media of her signing a contract for Dec. 29 and noting, “Waiting on you Cris Cyborg. UFC 232. December 29.”

Cyborg has noted that she doesn’t want to sit out that long, especially because she has agreed to the bout several times before and it has yet to materialize. With two fights left on her current UFC contract and the intent to test the waters in boxing after she is clear of that contract, Cyborg doesn’t want to wait. But that is what appears to be happening, despite Cyborg doubting that Nunes will make it to the cage on Dec. 29.

This is why I don’t want to be signed to a fight half a year in the future https://t.co/4B3LkFfggh — CyborgVNunes #ufc228 (@criscyborg) July 13, 2018

I could fight any of these girls this summer before a New Years event https://t.co/LS2JQdVKbK — CyborgVNunes #ufc228 (@criscyborg) July 13, 2018

I don’t want to wait 10 months for a fight that still might not happen in dec #ufc228 https://t.co/8OuNJKA1wb — CyborgVNunes #ufc228 (@criscyborg) July 14, 2018

Cyborg now seems to be resigned to the idea that she may have to wait until December and fight Nunes. If things play out that way, Cyborg insists that it could end up being her final fight in the UFC, as her contract not only has two bouts left on it, but also a timeframe that will be difficult to meet if she doesn’t fight Nunes until year’s end.

“I think this fight will be my last in the UFC, because my contract expires in March,” Cyborg told Brazilian television show Combate News (per a translation by MMAFighting), “and doing this fight in December, I think it will be the last that people will see me fight (in the Octagon).”

Cyborg has already started building toward a Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor type of boxing match with top female boxer Cecilia Braekhus.

“Of course, I need time for training. I think I need four, six months training. Gonna be maybe perfect because I have two fights left MMA and then I can focus on boxing,” Cyborg told Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole in May.

“After this (contract) I will do a boxing fight. I have just two fights left.”