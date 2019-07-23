Cris Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer: UFC 240 keys to victory (video)

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Cris Cyborg heads into the final fight of her current contract when she faces Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 on Saturday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

UFC president Dana White has been needling her about a rematch against current champ-champ Amanda Nunes, but Cyborg will need to take care of business against Spencer before that can even be a consideration.

For Spencer, the fight with Cyborg represents the biggest opportunity of her career. Spencer has already defeated the likes of Megan Anderson and Pam Sorensen, but Cyborg was long considered the top female fighter on the planet before she lost to Nunes. Can Spencer hand Cyborg back-to-back losses for the first time in her storied career?

Gilbert Melendez and Dominick Cruz break down what Felicia Spencer and Cris Cyborg both need to do in order to win at UFC 240.

TRENDING > UFC 240: Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar Embedded

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar live results on Saturday, July 27, from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Featherweight champion Max Holloway puts his belt on the line against former lightweight titleholder Frankie Edgar in the main event, while Cris Cyborg squares off against Felicia Spences in a featherweight non-title fight in the co-headliner.