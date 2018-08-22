HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes Set for UFC 232 in December

August 22, 2018
A highly anticipated champion versus champion showdown is set for UFC 232 as Cris Cyborg meets Amanda Nunes on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas.

Sources close to the contest confirmed that bout agreements have been issued for the fight that will see Cyborg put her featherweight title on the line against the women’s bantamweight champion in Nunes. ESPN first reported the contest on Wednesday.

The long rumored fight had been talked about as a potential headliner for UFC 228 in Dallas with Cyborg calling for Nunes to accept the proposed date. Nunes fired back by saying she absolutely wanted the fight but needed more time to get ready, which is why the UFC was then pushing for the matchup in December.

Now it’s a done deal as Cyborg will look for the third straight defense of her featherweight title while facing arguably her toughest test to date.

Cyborg has been the most dominant force in women’s mixed martial arts for more than a decade while running through competition at every level from Strikeforce to Invicta FC and now the UFC.

Meanwhile, Nunes has proven herself to be the best women’s bantamweight on the planet after securing several high profile wins including back-to-back victories over Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey.

Now Nunes will move back to 145 pounds, which is where she started her career in MMA, as she looks to hand Cyborg a loss for the first time in more than 10 years.

               

