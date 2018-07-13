Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes Close to Being a Done Deal, Oddsmakers Pick a Favorite

Even though the fight has yet to be inked, there are odds on a Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes superfight.

The fight is one that just about everyone involved has wanted to make for quite some time, particularly UFC president Dana White, but the timing has yet to work out to where everyone has signed off on it.

Nunes, the UFC women’s bantamweight champion, posted a photo of her signing a bout agreement for her to fight at UFC 232 on Dec. 29 to her social media recently, and taunted Cyborg, the UFC women’s featherweight champion, into inking the other side of the deal to make it happen.

Though Cyborg had been lobbying hard for the fight to take place at UFC 228 in September in Dallas, it appears that Nunes won’t do that date.

Cyborg, however, doesn’t want to wait until December, telling the Los Angeles Times, “I am ready, able, and willing to fight ANY opponent now. I am willing to fight Amanda Nunes on the Sept. 8 date that was discussed. I am not willing to wait until December for a bout.”

Despite a signed bout agreement, oddsmakers are still jumping all over the champion vs. champion bout, should it eventually make it to the Octagon.

According to Bovada, Cyborg is an instant 3-to-1 favorite in the bout.

Cristiane Justino vs. Amanda Nunes

Cristiane Justino -300 (1/3)

Amanda Nunes +230 (23/10)

For now, however, the details remain to be hashed out, as Cyborg nears the end of her UFC contract. She has said numerous times that she intends to fight out the last two bouts on her current deal and then test the waters in boxing.