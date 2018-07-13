HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJunior dos Santos Wants USADA to Change Its Policy After Being Exonerated

featuredUFC Fight Night 133: Dos Santos vs. Ivanov Weigh-in Results & Video

Brock Lesnar

featuredBrock Lesnar Remains Under Indefinite Suspension in Nevada

featuredDaniel Cormier Issues Apology to Former Champion Stipe Miocic

Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes Close to Being a Done Deal, Oddsmakers Pick a Favorite

July 13, 2018
NoNo Comments

Even though the fight has yet to be inked, there are odds on a Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes superfight.

The fight is one that just about everyone involved has wanted to make for quite some time, particularly UFC president Dana White, but the timing has yet to work out to where everyone has signed off on it. 

Nunes, the UFC women’s bantamweight champion, posted a photo of her signing a bout agreement for her to fight at UFC 232 on Dec. 29 to her social media recently, and taunted Cyborg, the UFC women’s featherweight champion, into inking the other side of the deal to make it happen. 

Though Cyborg had been lobbying hard for the fight to take place at UFC 228 in September in Dallas, it appears that Nunes won’t do that date.

Cyborg, however, doesn’t want to wait until December, telling the Los Angeles Times, “I am ready, able, and willing to fight ANY opponent now. I am willing to fight Amanda Nunes on the Sept. 8 date that was discussed. I am not willing to wait until December for a bout.”

TRENDING > Matt Hughes Will Make You Want to Watch UFC 25 Years in Short on Fight Pass (Video)

Despite a signed bout agreement, oddsmakers are still jumping all over the champion vs. champion bout, should it eventually make it to the Octagon.

According to Bovada, Cyborg is an instant 3-to-1 favorite in the bout. 

Cristiane Justino vs. Amanda Nunes

  • Cristiane Justino            -300     (1/3)
  • Amanda Nunes              +230     (23/10)

For now, however, the details remain to be hashed out, as Cyborg nears the end of her UFC contract. She has said numerous times that she intends to fight out the last two bouts on her current deal and then test the waters in boxing.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA