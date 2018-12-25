Cris Cyborg ‘Upset’ For Fans Who Bought Tickets, Made Travel Plans and Then UFC 232 Moved

UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has worked hard to build a legion of fans over the course of her career, which is why she stays so loyal to them in the lead up to her fights.

The group she calls ‘Cyborg Nation’ has become a big part of her fights no matter where she competes. Unfortunately, Cyborg learned along with the rest of the world just two days ago that UFC 232 would be moving from Las Vegas to Los Angeles less than a week before the card was set to take place, which meant many of her fans traveling to the fight were left out in the could.

The UFC’s decision to move the fight came after Jon Jones had a drug test returned with adverse results and while he faces no punishment from USADA, the Nevada State Athletic Commission didn’t have time to investigate the situation and felt uncomfortable allowing the card to move forward with him still competing.

Rather than pull him from the card, the UFC opted to move the entire event to The Forum in Los Angeles with fans who have already purchased non-refundable flights and hotels to Las Vegas obviously unhappy now that their travel plans have been ruined.

In the first edition of her UFC 232 fight blog, Cyborg watches the news along with everybody else as UFC president Dana White announces the card is moving to Los Angeles.

“I want to fight,” Cyborg said in her blog. “I just feel upset about my fans, the people who bought a ticket and family who were going to come. But my focus is going to continue, I’m going to fight Amanda. It doesn’t matter where. I just think this is really crazy because the people bought tickets, made plans for family to be in Las Vegas. In my mind, I’m training, I’m ready, I’ve been ready for this fight a long time ago.

“I really don’t want to change the date. But I’m sad [fans] who cannot make it to L.A.”

Numerous fans have expressed anger and outrage over the UFC’s decision to move the card with some people traveling from as far as Australia and South Africa to watch the fights only to have their entire travel plans upended because the show is no longer happening in Las Vegas.

Check out the rest of the video blog to see Cyborg’s reaction as well as her preparation just days away from the fight against Amanda Nunes in the UFC 232 co-main event.