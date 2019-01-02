Cris Cyborg Upset for Being Kicked Out of the Cage, Not Allowed to Talk at UFC 232

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 2, 2019
Cris Cyborg was humble in defeat following her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 232.

It was the first loss of her career since she stumbled in her debut fight well over a decade ago, so it couldn’t have been easy. She lost the UFC featherweight title as well as the fight.

The thing that really upset Cyborg after the fight, however, was not being allowed to address the throngs of fans that flocked to The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., to watch her fight.

As a former champion in a historic women’s bout, Cyborg felt she and her fans deserved the opportunity for her to address them directly in the Octagon following the loss. That never happened.

As Cyborg tells it, she was rushed out of the cage and not allowed on the mic. She expressed her frustration at the UFC 232 Post-Fight Press Conference, where she also addressed her fans, as she would have in the cage.

