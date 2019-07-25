Cris Cyborg Top 5 Knockouts ahead of UFC 240 (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

As she prepares for the final fight on her current contract, check out the top 5 knockouts from former UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg’s career.

Cyborg holds down the UFC 240 co-main event slot in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, where she squares off with undefeated rising contender Felicia Spencer. Will she be able to add to her knockout hit list?

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar live results on Saturday, July 27, from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Featherweight champion Max Holloway puts his belt on the line against former lightweight titleholder Frankie Edgar in the main event, while Cris Cyborg squares off against Felicia Spences in a featherweight non-title fight in the co-headliner.